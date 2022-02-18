Crime Watch 8

Columbus man gets federal prison sentence for child exploitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting kids in two states.

Jordan Fields, 21, received a 27-year sentence after he took a guilty plea in the case. He was sentenced for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The case began in the fall of 2020 after California investigators alerted Indiana authorities that Fields had been having communications on Snapchat with a 13-year-old California boy.

His home was raided in November 2020 after a search warrant was granted for the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on federal charges in March 2021.