Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Columbus police arrest 2 men after finding guns and drugs

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — Two Columbus men were arrested by Columbus Police Friday morning after reports of shots fired.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Camden Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and heard yelling inside a mobile home in the 2800 block of Scotland Drive. A bullet casing was also located outside of the home.

Police made contact with 18-year-old Kadin Atkins and 19-year-old Blaine A. Humphrey, who both lived at the mobile home. According to officers, there was a strong odor of marijuana in the home.

A search warrant was obtained by police and they investigated the residence. Investigators recovered two handguns, a rifle, several bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, a currently counter, and nearly $10,000.00 in cash.

Kadin Atkins
Blaine Humphrey

Atkins and Humphrey were arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Will higher FAFSA (College Financial Aid form) completion mean more Hoosier students go to college? Officials hope so
Local News /
Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at Rush County Jail
Local News /
Weather blog: Flood warnings in central Indiana; tornado watch for southern Indiana
Local News /
Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after proposing ‘hanging by tree’ as execution method
National News /