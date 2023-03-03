Columbus police arrest 2 men after finding guns and drugs

Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — Two Columbus men were arrested by Columbus Police Friday morning after reports of shots fired.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Camden Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and heard yelling inside a mobile home in the 2800 block of Scotland Drive. A bullet casing was also located outside of the home.

Police made contact with 18-year-old Kadin Atkins and 19-year-old Blaine A. Humphrey, who both lived at the mobile home. According to officers, there was a strong odor of marijuana in the home.

A search warrant was obtained by police and they investigated the residence. Investigators recovered two handguns, a rifle, several bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, a currently counter, and nearly $10,000.00 in cash.

Kadin Atkins Blaine Humphrey

Atkins and Humphrey were arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.