Crime Watch 8

Columbus police release more photos, video of vandalism suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — More photos and video footage of the suspect police say vandalized 8-10 Columbus buildings with white supremacist graffiti over the weekend have been released by the Columbus Police Department.

Photo courtesy of Columbus police

Police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti and the suspect to call the police department at 812-376-2600.

The suspect painted the logo of Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, on several buildings, including the Cummins Corporate Office Building, over the weekend.

The graffiti was discovered on nearly a dozen buildings Saturday morning.

Columbus officials on Monday said they believed the graffiti was done by one suspect. According to authorities, the suspect is a white male who was wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

“In Columbus we welcome people of all colors, nationalities and ethnicities, who bring with them a rich culture and diversity that benefits us all,” Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop said in a statement. “…It does not characterize who we are or what we believe.”