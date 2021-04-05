Crime Watch 8

Columbus police release suspect photo after white supremacist graffiti found on buildings

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking for the person who vandalized multiple buildings in downtown Columbus, Indiana, with white supremacist graffiti over the weekend, including the Cummins Corporate Office Building.

Police on Monday said the logo of a white supremacist organization, Patriot Front, was discovered on the buildings Saturday morning.

“Over the weekend, graffiti was found at several locations in the Columbus downtown, with images that represent a white supremacist group,” Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop said in a statement. “It doesn’t really matter which one because all groups with these beliefs are antithetical to what Columbus stands for and I don’t want to give any attention to any of these groups. The statements and symbols in no way represent our community. In Columbus we welcome people of all colors, nationalities and ethnicities, who bring with them a rich culture and diversity that benefits us all. These contributions have not only enriched our community, but have allowed our community to flourish economically, enabling us to continue to bring in a dynamic workforce to support local, regional, national, and international companies. Columbus celebrates this diversity, and this is what makes it the “Unexpected and Unforgettable” community we are proud to call home. At present we believe this graffiti was the act of one individual. It does not characterize who we are or what we believe.”

This logo was found on buildings in Columbus, Indiana, on the morning of April 3, 2021. (Provided Photo/Columbus PD).

Police estimate between eight and 10 buildings were vandalized.

“Cummins vehemently condemns these actions that represent hate and intolerance, and have been direct contributors to increased violence in communities everywhere,” the company said in a Monday statement. “We will continue speaking up against hate and taking action to ensure our employees and the communities we serve are safe, and ask others to do their part individually and collectively to prevent the spread of hate and discrimination.”

A picture of the suspect was posted to the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page. According to authorities, the suspect is a white male who was wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the graffiti should call the Columbus Police Department Detective Division at 812-376-2600. Police say tips can be submitted anonymously.