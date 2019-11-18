Columbus woman arrested for DUI, had infant in car

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A traffic stop in Columbus led to a DUI arrest Friday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The officers said the vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Lilly Hall, was spotted traveling left of center on 25th Street and nearly struck a curb at Hawcreek Boulevard.

Hall’s 13-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

After stopping the vehicle, Hall was administered a number of field sobriety tests, which she failed, according to police.

Police said that upon inspection of Hall’s vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was found inside a diaper bag. A THC vape pen was also found in the vehicle.

Hall was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The Department of Child Services was requested who then placed the child in the care of a family member.

Hall faces preliminary charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor present, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.