Columbus woman arrested for stabbing, pepper-spraying boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus woman was taken into custody late Sunday night after allegedly stabbing and pepper-spraying her boyfriend, police say.

Around 11:55 p.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Shellbark Court on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a male who alleged that his girlfriend, Marie Hamilton, “came at him with a knife and stabbed him in the leg.” The male also told officers that Hamilton pepper-sprayed him during the incident.

The boyfriend was seen by medics on the scene and was released.

Deputies tried to contact Hamilton over the phone, as well as through the windows and doors of the residence, but did not receive an answer.

A short time later, one of Hamilton’s family members arrived and told officers that he told her not to come outside until he was there. When the family member arrived, Hamilton exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say that Hamilton refused to speak to police regarding the incident.

She was taken to the Bartholomew County jail, where she is being held on a 48-hour hold.

She is facing charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with moderate injury, and domestic battery.