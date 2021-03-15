Crime Watch 8

Columbus woman stole $230k from company in gift cards, police say

Jennifer Matlock. (Provided Photo/ Indiana State Police)
by: Staff Reports
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Monday arrested a Columbus woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases from her employer over six years.

Jennifer Matlock, 42, worked for Central Marketing Transport as a recruiter. Police say she used the company’s credit card over a six-year period to purchase gift cards from businesses in Bartholomew, Johnson, and Marion counties.

Matlock stole over $230,000 in unauthorized purchases and then used the gift cards for personal purchases, police found during an investigation that began in January 2020.

A Bartholomew County warrant was issued for Matlock on four felony counts of theft. On Monday she had bonded out of the Bartholomew County Jail.

