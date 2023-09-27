Community impacted after 42-year-old armed man dies in police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have identified the armed man shot and killed by IMPD officers and an Indiana State Police trooper on Tuesday afternoon.

“It affects everybody, not just the homes that were affected, but the whole community. The neighborhood as well,” Indianapolis resident David Grundy said.

Another Indianapolis neighborhood is caught in the middle of a crime scene after two Indianapolis police officers and a trooper opened fire and killed 42-year-old Darmon Graves Jr.

The incident occurred near the intersection of East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police say he raised his handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

“I actually was driving past, just getting off work, headed home, and then I seen an altercation that took place, and just kept moving, but I’m knowing that there’s a lot of violence going around in the neighborhood,” Grundy said.

Troopers say the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force had previously been following the man as a suspect who was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.

Bane-Clene Systems on North Keystone says they also took a hit after the shooting.

News 8 counted at least seven bullet holes on the building of Bane-Clene Systems.

Police are still working to gather more information.

“We’re still speaking to witnesses, we’re still speaking to people who were involved. Reviewing all of the video footage that we have. We need to take every piece of this puzzle and put it together, and that takes time,” Sgt. John Perrine at the Indiana State Police said.

Crime has taken a toll on David Grundy and his family.

David tells News 8 he lost his cousin, 27-year-old Davion Grundy, to gun violence after police found him shot to death inside a car on Monday.

“He was a strong guy, a strong individual. Man got caught up in different things, but he’s loved by many,” David said.

Related: IMPD investigating after body found on near northwest side

He says the level of crime has made an impact on the community.

According to officials, Indiana State Police has been involved in four shootings this year. IMPD has been involved in nine police shootings.

“Every single situation is different. There’s no check list that goes through before we draw a gun,” Perrine said.

“It should be more like something that wouldn’t kill individual,” David said.

Other community members say amongst a number of businesses and homes, they are thankful nobody else got hurt.