Community rallies for family of 6 people killed in Adams Street mass murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends and city leaders rallied together Saturday afternoon to remember six people murdered inside an Indianapolis home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has called it the largest mass shooting in Indianapolis in more than a decade.

The victims are several members of the suspect’s own family. Raymond Childs III, 17, faces six counts of murder.

“We have no choice but to come together as a community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “It’s frankly what communities are for.”

Organizers said they planned the event to get neighbors in hopes of bringing people together.

“To think when we leave, when we come together, flash a smile if you don’t know the person ,” said Duke Oliver, an Indianapolis City-County councilor representing District 9. “Just start with yourself and show some humanity.”

A GoFundMe has been created for the Childs family.