Concerned Clergy pastor weighs in on IMPD chief search

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has taken the reigns as acting chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Randal Taylor announced in December he would step down after four years as chief. He will remain with the department as commander of the victims’ services section. Bailey took himself out of consideration for the chief job.

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis had been critical of Taylor during his tenure as chief. Its president, David Greene, says the department needs someone who will implement major changes. The pastor said, “We lead the country in terms of police action shootings in 2023, we certainly don’t want to do that in 2024 so that needs to be at top of the priority list who ever is operating at the top of the priority list.”

Greene hopes the new permanent chief will bring a fresh perspective to IMPD. “We need somebody that will support the men and women who serve us daily, that needs to be in place. At the same time we need someone that has the temperament to be out in the community, talk to citizens, etc.”

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Bailey will immediately work with criminal justice experts on how to best implement operational changes to the department. An outside review of the department’s officer involved shooting incidents will also be conducted.

“I am focused on naming a permanent Chief of Police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly.”

