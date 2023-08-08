Search
Connersville, get your guns out of unattended vehicles

A police vehicle from Connersville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Connersville Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Don’t leave handguns in an unattended car or truck.

That’s the social media message from Connersville Police Department after five reports of handguns being taken from unattended vehicles and put into the hands of criminals.

No word from police on any suspects in the crimes, or if they happened with vehicles left at specific locations.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 765-825-2111.

“We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and will provide an update at the conclusion of this investigation,” the social media message said.

Connersville, a city of 13,300 in Fayette County, is about a 75-minute drive east of Indianapolis.

