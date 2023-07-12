Convicted child molester who solicited undercover detective sentenced to 10 years

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A convicted child molester from southern Indiana, who solicited sex from who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday.

A detective with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was posing as the girl, court documents say.

In December 2022, Ordis Perry, 26, was arrested on one count of child solicitation, one count of dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, and one count of patronizing a prostitute.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Perry messaged the undercover detective, posing as a 14-year-old girl named Carly, on the messaging app Kik.

Court papers say Perry messaged the fictitious child about “narcotics and sex.”

“Conversations were discussed by Perry where he stated that he has participated in drug usage, drug dealing, and sexual denomination,” court papers say. The detective then “discussed age-related topics such as: mom…homework, online classes, and grades to let Perry know their current age.”

Later, on Dec. 2, Perry asked how old the girl was. The detective responded by saying she was almost 15. Court papers say Perry responded with, “I’m not gonna treat you like a kid. Yeah, I’m older than you.”

Perry asked the girl to not discuss her age with other people. The two then agreed to have sex for $125, and chose to meet at an abandoned church in Franklin.

On Dec. 6, Perry arrived at the church and was met by police. He was then taken into custody.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that this case exemplifies the community’s aggressive stance on child predators.

“Pedophiles be warned. If you’re thinking about using the internet to prey on children in this community, we will find you and put you in a cage. We will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior,” Prosecuting Attorney Lance Hamner said.

Perry was previously convicted for two separate counts of child molestation.