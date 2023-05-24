Convicted felon sentenced for possessing modified handgun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michael Parham, 31, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to a release made by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, in August 2021, Carmel police officers were informed about a man slumped over the steering wheel of his car on Interstate 465 at the U.S. 31 exit.

When investigators arrived, they found two men passed out in the front seats of a white Buick Regal. The Buick, driven by Parham, was running and in drive. All of the windows of the car were rolled down and the doors were locked.

An officer was able to reach into the Buick and put the car in park. The officer also began yelling and jostling Parham to try to wake him up.

Parham was unable to answer questions about his medical state or if he was under the influence of any drugs. Investigators then turned off the car, took the keys, and placed Parham under arrest.

During a search of Parham’s vehicle, police found a 9mm Glock pistol equipped with a machine gun conversion device, or a “Glock switch,” which can convert an ordinary semiautomatic firearm into fully automatic machine guns.

Parham, who at the time was on supervised release after being released from prison for a robbery, was prohibited from possessing any firearm due to his felony conviction.

A judge has ordered Parham to serve three years probation upon his release from prison.