Crime Watch 8

Coroner: 2-month-old girl died of blunt-force injuries in homicide

Note: The child was identified after the video aired on WISH-TV News 8 at 5.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Child abuse detectives in Indianapolis are investigating the death of a 2-month-old child.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday night identified the child as Kamoura Sutton, and said she died of “Blunt force traumatic injuries/Homicide.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded Thursday afternoon to the 600 block of Magdalene Lane. That’s on the city’s west side near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Police say the child was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Detectives investigating the case say the child had “injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma.”

IMPD has not announced an arrest in the case.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to learn the cause and manner of death of the child.

People living in the neighborhood are stunned.

“I have been living in this area for five years. It is very unfortunate,” said Adeyeni Abiodun.

IMPD says detectives have questioned people who were with the child.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Guynn at the IMPD child abuse office at 317-327-6875 or stephen.guynnjr@indy.gov.