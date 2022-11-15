Crime Watch 8

Coroner: Franklin woman’s death was homicide, not suicide

by: Kyla Russell
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Saturday death of a Franklin woman was called in as a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suicide attempt. They arrived to find a deceased woman later identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis.

Police say the man inside the home who made the call was questioned by detectives. The police department then launched an investigation into Lewis’ death.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide Tuesday and said her cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

