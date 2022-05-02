Crime Watch 8

Coroner identifies 17-year-old Kokomo boy shot, killed by brother

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old Kokomo boy police say was shot and killed by his younger brother.

Jaylen Reed was shot twice Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle in Kokomo.

Reed told police that his 14-year-old brother shot him and then ran away.

He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.

Police found and arrested Reed’s younger brother after the shooting in an area about one mile away from the scene of the shooting.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked in for felony murder. According to Indiana law, a 14-year-old child can be tried for murder as an adult, but prosecutors have not indicated if that will happen in this case.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey by phone at 765-456-7280, by email, or by calling the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-262-8477.