Crime Watch 8

Coroner identifies body found along I-70 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found along the interstate.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the body of Miranda McNew, 33, was found dumped on the side of Interstate 70 near I-465 on Dec. 6.

A cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

Indiana State Police says a passerby located the body.

The investigation by ISP is still active.