Ivory Smith, 36, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of her boyfriend and his nephew. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man and his infant nephew, both killed in a weekend shooting.

37-year-old William Wilson, Jr. and three-month-old Kahdor Wilson were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue.

Ivory Smith, 36, has been arrested for their deaths.

William Wilson’s mother was also injured in the shooting.