Coroner IDs man killed in shooting on city’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are looking for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a man’s shooting death.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Villa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a person shot.

Police found a man had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 23-year-old Danny Armstrong-Miles.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

