Crime Watch 8

Coroner IDs victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Andrew Benkert of Greenwood was killed.

The crash happened at 540 N. State Road 135 around 11:45 p.m.

Greenwood police say it is a hit-and-run case.

No information regarding a suspect vehicle has been made available.