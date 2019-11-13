Coroner IDs victims of east side double shooting

Police on Nov. 12, 2019, were investigating two people found dead in the 2400 block of North Rural Street. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman have been identified as the victims of a Tuesday shooting on the city’s east side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 36-year-old Brandon Riggs and 25-year-old Natasha Jones.

Riggs and Jones were found shot to death inside a home 2400 block of North Rural Street around 4 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released any suspect information. At the time, police said they do not believe it to be a murder-suicide.