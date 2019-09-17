Coroner: Man’s death after fire ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man’s death Wednesday after an August home fire has been deemed a homicide, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Trevor Shaw, 23, suffered extensive burns in the fire Aug. 22 in the 3600 block of Beasley Drive. That’s southeast of West 38th Street and Georgetown Road on the city’s west side.

Also on Aug. 22, IMPD responded to a report of an injured person in the 4800 block of West 30th Street, about a mile south of the fire. That’s where police said they found Shaw. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified Shaw’s death as a homicide, police said. The cause of death was not mentioned in a news release from IMPD.