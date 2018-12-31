Coroner: Marion dad, boys died of gunshot wounds Police on Dec, 30. 2018, were investigating a triple homicide on South Gallatin Street in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Dan Gadberry) [ + - ] Video

MARION, Ind. (WISH) -- The dad and two boys killed in a Sunday triple homicide in Marion died of gunshot wounds, the Grant County coroner said Monday.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche identified the victims of the shooting as 42-year-old Javon Blackwell Sr., his son, 12-year-old Javon Blackwell Jr., and his stepson, 11-year-old Jayzon Blackwell.

Officers with Marion Police Department were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South Gallatin Street around 1:13 p.m. Sunday on a report of deceased individuals, Marion Police Chief Angela Haley said in a release Sunday night.

All three victims were found inside the residence, police said.

The cause of death of all three victims was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide, Butche determined after Monday morning autopsies.

The Marion Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Marion police at 765-662-9981.