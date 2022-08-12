Crime Watch 8

Coroner: No drug, alcohol found in body of Greenwood Park Mall shooter

A view outside Greenwood Park Mall after a mass shooting on July 22, 2022, in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Park Mall shooter had no drugs or alcohol in his body when he died from eight gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Johnson County coroner said Friday.

No elicit or prescription drugs were detected in the body of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, according to a news release from Coroner Michael D. Pruitt. Also, no traces of alcohol were found in his toxicology test.

The coroner also says that Sapirman had traces of cotinine, which the coroner says is an alkaloid found in tobacco and is also the predominant metabolite of nicotine.

Pruitt also says traces of caffeine were also found in Sapirman’s system.

Indiana law allows coroners to release information from autopsy and toxicology reports, but the law forbids the release of the actual reports.

A Bartholomew County man repeatedly has been hailed as the hero who saved lives in the mass shooting July 18 at the Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died when Sapirman began firing in the food court, and Elisjsha Dicken fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out Sapirman before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said July 18.

The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30.