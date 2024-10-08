Council OKs proposal to curb street takeovers, spinning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City-County Council on Monday night adopted a measure to curb street takeovers and spinning in Indianapolis.
The new rule will allow police to fine participants, promoters and spectators at so-called street takeover events. It also allows metro police to impound vehicles.
The decision on Proposal 24-314 came after multiple street takeovers over the last year. Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, will now decide on whether to sign the measure into law.
News 8 first reported Sept. 20 on the proposal.
Statement
“I want to express my gratitude to the City-County Council for approving Proposition (sic) 314 this evening, which gives IMPD officers more tools to address reckless driving and spinning activities we have seen play out across our streets in Indianapolis. Once signed by Mayor (Joe) Hogsett, it will also increase penalties and fines for those who participate in these dangerous and illegal activities.
“Tonight’s approval shows the collaborative effort between IMPD, the mayor, city leaders and councilors to address an urgent issue affecting officers, drivers, and neighbors alike. Reckless driving and spinning events have not only disrupted traffic but have endangered lives and damaged property.
“IMPD remains dedicated to the safety of our roadways and this ordinance represents a significant step toward achieving that goal.”
Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on social media platform X (text converted from all capital letters) on Oct. 7, 2024