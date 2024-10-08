Council OKs proposal to curb street takeovers, spinning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City-County Council on Monday night adopted a measure to curb street takeovers and spinning in Indianapolis.

The new rule will allow police to fine participants, promoters and spectators at so-called street takeover events. It also allows metro police to impound vehicles.

The decision on Proposal 24-314 came after multiple street takeovers over the last year. Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, will now decide on whether to sign the measure into law.

News 8 first reported Sept. 20 on the proposal.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Statement