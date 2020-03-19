County health official gets 2 death threats over virus

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County’s state of emergency requires anyone entering a public building to be screened for the COVID-19 virus.

Most people accept of the new normal with a few exceptions.

“So, earlier this week, I had received two death threats due to the closings due to the coronavirus,” said Brett Peppin, environmental health director for the county northwest of Indianapolis.

On Monday while he was making plans for the county, someone was making plans for him.

“One of them was pretty vulgar. They stated they knew where I lived and indicated that in their email that they had. They certainly were very vicious in that attack toward me and my family, singling out my wife and my child as well. Certainly unacceptable things during these times we are all doing what we can to protect the best interest of the public.”

The Whitestown Police Department declined to release any information on the first threat.

The second threat was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

Sgt. Justin Fuston of the Lebanon Police Department said, “People are stressed right now. People are nervous and scared, and maybe a little more on edge than what they would be normally.”

The threat originated from the closing of a public building, and a person not having access to public Wi-Fi.

The sergeant said, “It’s the new norm for right now. I’m hoping it will mellow out once we get through this. I mean it is something we are going to have to do together as a family, as a team, as a community.”

The threat being investigated by Lebanon police was resolved without an arrest.

