Court docs: Castleton Square Mall shooting suspect charged for role in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in a shooting at Castleton Square Mall just before Christmas was charged Wednesday for his role in the incident, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Aaron McClure, 18, was arrested for a second time in relation to the shooting at Castleton Square Mall. McClure was arrested on an intimidation with a deadly weapon charge. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, another suspect was taken into custody alongside McClure. Both suspects were 17 at the time of the shooting.

On Dec. 23, 2024, at 8:28 p.m., off-duty IMPD officers were at Castleton Square Mall when shots were fired inside of the mall. Officers located several fired cartridge casings that caused damage to property in the mall. Officers were notified by a bystander that a person involved in the shooting had left in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The mall was evacuated and closed early.

At 9:33 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. Investigators responded and spoke with McClure at the hospital. McClure was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left lower leg. McClure told investigators that he had been shot at the Castleton Square Mall.

At 10:40 p.m., investigators conducted a recorded interview with McClure’s mother. McClure’s mother had been called by McClure when he was at the mall. McClure told her that he had been shot. McClure’s mother picked him up from around 34th Street and Capitol Avenue, and brought him to the hospital. She stated that McClure drives a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

At 10:54 p.m., investigators interviewed McClure at Eskenazi Hospital. McClure was being treated for a gunshot wound. He stated he was shot at the mall by someone that he had previously been in conflict with. McClure stated that he knew the male from the juvenile detention center and that some time before the mall shooting, the male had threatened McClure with a gun in a Wal-Mart store in Avon, Indiana. McClure stated he had seen the male walking around with a group of people and that he wanted to fight him.

McClure told investigators that he left the mall in his Malibu and was driven to a family member’s home near 34th Street and Capitol Avenue. McClure stated he did not know the male driver. McClure called his mother, who picked him up from 34th Street and Capitol Avenue, and took him to Eskenazi in a different vehicle. McClure stated he left his Malibu near the intersection of 34th Street and Capitol Avenue.

As investigators were leaving the hospital, McClure’s mother stated that McClure told her that the person who shot him was the same person who had pointed a gun at him months prior while they were shopping in a Wal-Mart store in Avon. They had not made a report at the time, but she stated that the male had a short name she could not remember. McClure’s mother stated McClure did not make a police report during that incident.

Investigators viewed security footage from the mall, which showed McClure and another male chasing a Black male wearing a black jacket through the corridor at the mall. Investigators noticed an extended handgun magazine protruding from McClure’s pocket. McClure passed the exit doors after the male in the black jacket, running into the center of the crowded mall. McClure’s right hand is on the handgun while he runs towards the male in the black jacket. McClure’s right hand is on the handgun while he runs towards the male in the black jacket.

They leave the view of the camera. A short time later, McClure is captured running toward the exit, still clutching his gun. McClure’s gait changed to a noticeable limp. McClure looks down at his left leg before leaving the mall through the exit doors.

On Dec. 24., at 12:27 a.m., IMPD detectives requested officers from IMPD’s North District to look for McClure’s Malibu near the intersection of 34th Street and Capitol Avenue. At 1:38 a.m., officers located McClure pumping gas into his Malibu. Officers detained McClure and held the vehicle at the crime scene. Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the Malibu.

After executing a search warrant for McClure’s Malibu, investigators found a black handgun holster in the passenger seat back pocket, a commercially-packaged THC cartridge, a package of clear sandwich baggies, and black elastic ties.

Investigators viewed posts and photos from a Facebook account with the name of Aaron McClure. A photo had been posted on December from that account of McClure wearing the same outfit. In the photo, a black handgun with an extended magazine is tucked into the right side front of McClure’s pants.

Investigators knew that McClure had communicated a threat by chasing the male in the black jacket through a crowded mall while displaying and holding a handgun, resulting in gunshots being fired at himself, which caused the evacuation and earlier closure of the mall. Detectives arrested McClure for intimidation with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 1, at 3:59 p.m., investigators conducted an audio and video-recorded interview with Tyrell Temple in the City-County Building. Temple stated that he went to Castleton Square Mall with his friend and his friend’s juvenile brother.

As they walked through the mall, Temple noticed two people looking at him in a way that made him uncomfortable. He saw them multiple times. As they walked by a jewelry store, the two young men came out and tried to get his attention. They continued to a clothing store. While inside that store, one of the young men tapped on the glass storefront window. Temple exited the store and the two young men confronted him.

Temple recognized one of the males from a confrontation at a Wal-Mart, possibly in Avon, earlier in the year when they bumped into one another. This male had a handgun with a machine-gun conversion device on the back of the gun. This male said, “What’s up with all that s***? Motherf***ers been waiting to catch up with you.”

Temple responded, “Y’all trying to do this here in the mall? They got cameras everywhere.”

The other male said, “I don’t give a f*** about none of that.” Temple stated this male manipulated his gun and he heard a clicking sound.

One of the males pulled up his jacket, showing a handgun. He did not say anything, but stood there smiling at Temple. Temple stated the smile was not friendly.

Temple stated he believed he was being threatened because of his brother Tyrese, who was the victim of a homicide two or three years before. Tyrell makes music using the same group name that his brother was associated with, and he stated his brother had many enemies.

Temple took off running from the two males. He was in the hallway of the mall and tried to cross sides. When he did, he ran into something and fell hard. He heard a loud noise. He saw the male he knew from Wal-Mart chasing him and it looked like he was going to “up his gun.” Temple stated, “I thought I was finna die.” Temple fired three shots at the person who was chasing him. He escaped to a store, then to a storage room, and eventually made his way back to his car.

While he was in the storage room, Temple noticed the left side of his stomach hurting and found a large bruise that he got when he fell. Investigators observed a bruise on Temple’s stomach that was a foot long and several inches wide.

Temple told investigators that the gun he shot during the incident was in the car when he had been detained by officers that day. He stated it was a 9-milimeter handgun.

On Jan. 2, investigators spoke with a detective from the Avon Police Department, who sent a photo that McClure had posted to his Instagram account. The photo depicted McClure standing next to a male bearing a strong resemblance in both likeness and dress to McClure’s accomplice. The male was armed with a handgun, which he had in hand while chasing Temple through the mall. The male was wearing the same pendant necklace with pictures, sweatshirt, and green and red lighter clip as the person from the mall.

The Avon detective stated he believed the person to be Thomas Watkins, 18. Investigators compared both the Facebook photo and mall security footage to Watkins’ BMV photo, and they observed they were very similar in likeness. As Watkins was 17 years old at the time of the incident, his possession of a firearm was unlawful.

At 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, investigators served a search warrant at McClure’s residence in the 9700 block of Jackson Way. Both McClure and Watkins were inside the residence. Both were detained by officers.

In a bedroom with multiple papers indicted that it belonged to McClure, investigators found a white hoodie with a blue dove with the words “no love in better than fake love” printed on the front. Investigators recognized this hoodie as being the same type and style worn by both McClure and Watkins during the Castleton Square Mall shooting incident.

McClure was arrested for intimidation with a deadly weapon. Watkins was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Investigators found a pendant photo necklace on Watkins’ neck, which they recognized as the same style and type that Watkins wore during the Castleton Square Mall shooting incident and in the Facebook photos.