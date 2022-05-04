Crime Watch 8

Court docs detail shooting at Bloomington night club

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents released to News 8 outline what happened the night three people were shot inside of a Bloomington night club.

Keiantrea Washington, 27, has been charged in the shooting. He faces one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to Kalao at 320 N. Walnut St. just after 1 a.m. on April 23. Officers arrived to find three people who had been shot.

According to court documents, police were shown surveillance footage by the bar manager. Police say a man identified as David Brown can be seen walking into the bar, approaching Washington and attempting to throw a punch at him.

Police say Washington tried to hide behind another man and backed away as Brown tried to punch him. Court documents state that less than a second after the punch was thrown, a flash from a muzzle can be seen on video.

“The video does not show anyone else other than Mr. Washington was in a position to fire a gun from where a muzzle flash was seen,” court documents state.

Documents do not state why Brown tried to punch Washington.

Police say the found to 9mm casings on the bar floor.

Brown was shot in his upper left thigh.

A man standing next to Brown, Isaiah Gooch, was shot in his pelvis. A third man standing behind Gooch, Jaoa Carvalho, was shot in the leg.

Police say no evidence of a second shooting was found after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

Online court records indicate Washington has an initial hearing on Friday afternoon.

Kalao posted this statement on social media following the shooting: