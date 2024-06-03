Court docs: Indy homicide suspect admits to killing his wife

Robert Cooley, 25, was arrested on June 1, 2024, after Indianapolis police say he admitted on camera to beating and killing his wife. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man arrested for his role in a west side homicide on Saturday morning admitted to officers on camera to his wife’s murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 26-year-old Amber Cooley. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Victory College Prep, school officials told News 8.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Skylar Drive around 7:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot. They later found the scene in the nearby 3000 block of Armory Drive.

That’s in a residential area off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says when IMPD arrived, they were greeted by Robert Cooley, 25, leaving the residence through an open garage door. Officers say they saw blood on his clothing.

Court documents say “Cooley saw the officers and said, ‘I did something bad. I need to go to jail.’” Robert was also heard on officers’ bodycam footage admitting, “I took my wife’s life.”

They went inside the home and found Amber suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert was taken into custody outside of the home.

Detectives spoke with Robert’s brother, Garrett, who said Robert and Amber had been having ongoing problems and that they’d been arguing on Friday. Garrett told investigators that his brother was very upset, and around 7 a.m. Saturday, FaceTimed him to say, “I just killed Amber, bro.”

In an interview with officers, court documents say Robert admitted to beating then shooting his wife. He also told police he slit her throat with a razor blade that he hid in a shoe box.

Robert was then taken to the Marion County jail and was being held without bond. He faces a preliminary murder charge for Amber’s death.

Officer Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with IMPD, told News 8 at the scene, “We want to first and foremost say this family is going to be grieving. Again, we want to tell people not to turn to firearms if you’re having problems.”

Thompson said that IMPD chaplains and Department of Child Services workers were on the scene to assist with the family.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

Mental health resources