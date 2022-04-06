Crime Watch 8

Court hearing canceled for man in child porn case possibly connected to Delphi murders

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Miami Circuit Court judge has canceled a pretrial conference for a man in a child porn case that may be connected to the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi.

Kegan Kline, of Kokomo, was scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 14, but that has been canceled, according to online court records. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1, and a jury trail remains set for Sept. 26.

Indiana State Police on on Dec. 6 asked for tips regarding social media profiles using the name “anthony_shots” online. News 8 learned the next day that Kline had been connected to the account in the days following the murder of Williams and German in 2017. Court documents filed in Miami County show he was charged for child porn and other crimes in 2020. Kline has not been directly connected in the murders of Williams and German.

To date, investigators have not explained why it took more than three years for Kline to be charged in the child porn case. Investigators have also not explained how the “anthony_shots” profile may have interacted with Williams or German.

No one has been charged in the deaths of Williams and German.