Court rejects Kegan Kline appeal in ‘abhorrent’ case

Kegan Kline is led away from a Miami County courtroom at his sentencing on July 27. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected Kegan Kline’s request to overturn the prison sentence in his child porn case.

The three-judge panel certified its unanimous decision Thursday. A Miami County judge sentenced Kline to 40 years in prison after Kline pleaded guilty to 25 felony counts, including child solicitation, possession of child porn and obstruction of justice.

Investigators accused Kline of using fake social media profiles, including the anthony_shots account, to get hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of young girls.

“The facts of Kline’s offenses are more than abhorrent,” Judge Paul Mathias wrote. “He manipulated the girls and stalked them. He sought very young girls of specific age ranges.”

The ruling goes on to say the appeals court “has rarely had occasion to consider a more heinous set of facts than those here.” Kline could still appeal the sentence to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Indiana Department of Correction online records show Kline is currently in prison in New Castle with a potential release date in 2048.