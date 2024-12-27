Crawfordsville police investigating armed robbery at truck stop

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Crawfordsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a truck stop on Thursday morning, the department said in a Friday news release.

At 3:06 a.m. Thursday, Crawfordsville officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at McClure’s Oil, a truck stop located in the 1900 block of Smith Avenue.

According to initial reports, a male suspect of medium height and build entered the business while displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded cash, which the employee complied with, handing over an undisclosed amount.

The suspect’s face and head were covered, making it difficult to determine an age or race. The suspect was described as wearing gloves, a large flannel-style coat, brown pants, and light-colored shoes. No vehicle description is available at this time.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the scene. Officers conducted a search of the area and checked in with nearby businesses, but did not locate the suspect.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Geoff Payne of the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.