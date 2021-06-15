Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for 2 in carjacking case

by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is seeking help locating two suspects in a carjacking case that occurred last month on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that on May 9 around 10:00 p.m., two individuals carjacked a blue/black Ford pickup truck at a gas station near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and South Sherman Drive.

One suspect is described as a heavyset male, and the other is described as a heavyset female.

Anyone with information about this carjacking or these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

