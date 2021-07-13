Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is seeking help locating a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General last month on the east side of Indianapolis.

Authorities say that on June 29 around 5:45 p.m., after waiting in the check-out line at the store, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shoved it toward the cashier, pushing her away from the cash register.

After grabbing the contents of the register, the suspect fled on foot, police say.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).