Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for help locating a fugitive sex offender.

Law enforcement in Marion County is searching for 38-year-old Tashabqui Johnson, who is wanted on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He is 5’4″ and about 163 pounds.

Johnson was originally convicted of sexual assault in Texas in 2004.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).