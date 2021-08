Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for help locating a man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and failure of a sex offender to possess ID.

Law enforcement in Marion County is looking for Erick Harmon, 35, who stands 6-feet-2 and weighs around 218 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).