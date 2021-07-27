Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for Little Caesars robbery suspect

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is seeking help locating a man suspected of robbing a Little Caesars last month on the city’s east side.

Authorities say than on June 30 just after 8:40 p.m., a male suspect entered the establishment and robbed the business, fleeing through the back door with a black bag.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect stands about 5’6″ tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. They say he could be armed with a small, black semi-automatic firearm.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).