Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for criminal confinement, strangulation

Montel Penn Swanson is wanted for criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim and intimidation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for criminal confinement and strangulation.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Montel Penn Swanson.

Swanson is wanted for criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim and intimidation.

He is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Swanson or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.