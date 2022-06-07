Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers: Male wanted in May gas station robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana on Tuesday shared photos of a male wanted for a gas station robbery in May on the city’s west side.

The robbery happened about 6 p.m. May 12 at the Marathon gas station at 3127 W. Washington St. That’s near the intersection with North Tibbs Avenue.

The male was dressed in a light blue shirt and ripped jeans. He approached a station clerk, brandished a knife and demanded cash from the till. The clerk refused, and the male then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.