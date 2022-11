Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery.

Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 317-262-TIPS.