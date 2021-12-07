Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers shares photo of robber at wireless phone retailer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to identify a man who robbed a wireless phone retailer on the city’s northeast side, says a news release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened about 6:50 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Metro by T-Mobile store, 3850 N. Post Road. That’s on the northwest corner of the intersection with East 38th Street.

The man was described as being from 28-35 years old and 160 pounds with blue eyes. He was armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, the release issued Tuesday said.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.