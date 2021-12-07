Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers shares photo of robber at wireless phone retailer

(Photo Provided/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to identify a man who robbed a wireless phone retailer on the city’s northeast side, says a news release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened about 6:50 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Metro by T-Mobile store, 3850 N. Post Road. That’s on the northwest corner of the intersection with East 38th Street.

The man was described as being from 28-35 years old and 160 pounds with blue eyes. He was armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, the release issued Tuesday said.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Central Indiana BBB president resigns

Inside INdiana Business /

Nick Cannon mourns loss of his youngest child to a brain tumor

Entertainment /

Festival of Trees celebration returns with more to see at the Indiana Historical Society

News /

Defense rests in Jussie Smollett trial after prosecution contrasts his version of events with other testimony

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.