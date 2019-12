JELLICO, Tenn. (WISH) -- A Tennessee felon once serving time for the assault of a red-haired woman has been linked to the 1984 death of another with red hair, a 21-year-old Indianapolis woman, authorities said Thursday.

Tina Marie McKenney Farmer was found dead and wrapped in a blanket off Interstate 75 near Jellico, Tennessee, on New Year's Day 1985.