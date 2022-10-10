Crime Watch 8

Sheriff: Camby death investigation found to be murder-suicide

UPDATE: A man and woman who were found fatally shot in Camby on Sunday evening died in a murder-suicide, Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers said Monday.

The victims were identified as Kevin Slemensek, 64, and his wife, 61-year-old Rebecca Slemensek, according to Myers.

The sheriff’s office was still investigating and did not say what led to the shooting.

Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan County Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday in Camby, according to a news release from Morgan County.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road to a report of gunfire. When police arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Morgan County Detective Sgt. Mark Anderson at the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch at 765- 342-5544.