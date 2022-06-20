Crime Watch 8

Criminal Justice Center cellmate arrested for city’s 100th homicide of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year old man has been arrested for an overnight homicide at the Criminal Justice Center, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to a possible homicide investigation, police say.

Charles Barron, 36, was found inside his jail cell unresponsive; he later was pronounced dead. Barron’s death was the city’s 100th homicide of 2022, according to IMPD.

Detectives identified Barron’s cellmate D’Angelo Smith, 25, as a person of interest, police say.

IMPD says Smith was immediately detained.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine Barron’s cause of death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD aggravated assault office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at christopher.higgins@indy.gov.

This story has been corrected to indicate Smith was immediately detained.