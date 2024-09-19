Crothersville suspends school after bomb threat; student arrested

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Jackson County school district suspended classes Wednesday after an 18-year-old student made threats toward his high school, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night.

James S. Collman had commented to other students that he would cause harm to them and to Crothersville High School, the state police said in a news release. Crothersville Police Department was alerted about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the student was quickly detained.

No weapons or explosive devices were found during a sweep of the high school.

Collman was placed in the Jackson County jail on a preliminary charge of intimidation. No court case was listed online Wednesday night for Collman.

The Crothersville Community Schools district says on its Facebook page that students were released at 11:30 a.m. “due to a bomb threat that has been taken very seriously.”

An all-clear was given later Wednesday afternoon so students could pick up phones, keys and other items. The district say classes will be in session on Thursday.