Credit union customer shot confronting robber

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police are searching the neighborhoods near a credit union after a customer was shot by a potential robber, police said.

Muncie police officers were called early Wednesday afternoon to the PrimeTrust Credit Union, 3230 S. Madison St. A customer who tried to subdue the robber was shot, suffered a minor injury and did not require immediate medical care, police said. The customer has not been identified.

“I’m never going to frown on what he did,” said Officer Chase Winkle. “We’re not going to recommend people put themselves out there. That’s our job. Give us a call.”

Police released photos from surveillance video of the encounter between the customer and the robbery suspect. They also released other photos of the suspect.

“People are going to do what they’re going to do,” Winkle said. “We don’t ever want to encourage anyone to put themselves in harm’s way. Today is a reminder of the danger, especially if you’re unarmed.”

The robber came into the credit union and was confronted by the customer, police said. The gun went off, and the robber fled the credit union on a bicycle.

Police initially thought they had caught a suspect as they issued an outstanding arrest warrant on a person who lives in a neighborhood near the credit union. However, police now say, that person is not now believed to be the suspect.

April Townsend doesn’t live far from the credit union and said she will be on the alert until the robber is caught.

“Well, good thing I have cameras and I’m armed at home and take precautions,” Townsend said.

A person with a gun is shown July 19, 2019, during the robbery of the PrimeTrust Credit Union, 3230 S. Madison St. in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Muncie Police Department)

A person is shown July 19, 2019, outside of the PrimeTrust Credit Union, 3230 S. Madison St. in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Muncie Police Department)