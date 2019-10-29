Dad of 2015 homicide victim vows to hold vigil every year until crime is solved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The father of a man killed in 2015 showed up at the corner of 30th and Capitol on Monday, just as he had every Oct. 28 since the shooting. He says he’ll keep showing up until the killer is found.

On Monday evening, people came together to pray for justice and answers in the murder of Gregory Wilson Jr.

Monday marks four years since his death in the Crown Hill neighborhood on the city’s near north side.

The vigil was held at the corner of 30th Street and Capitol Avenue. A dozen people stood in a circle, held hands and prayed, hoping for an answer that still hasn’t come.

“I pray that you would be with him and keep encouraging him to know God that you are still with him and you are going to bring justice to his son’s situation,” said the Rev. Charles Harrison during a prayer.

Gregory Wilson Jr., 34, was shot and killed in 2015.

His father, Gregory Wilson Sr. has come to the corner of 30th Street and Capitol Avenue time and time again to fight for his son.

“It’s very difficult not to have closure. I mean you’re constantly live with the pain and the anxiety of knowing that the person who murdered your son or you loved one is still able to walk the streets free to do it again,” said Wilson Sr.

The prayers not only for Wilson Jr. but other family’s still searching for answers.

“Look at my face, don’t let this be your mother. If you’ve done this, and you know that you did this, turn yourself in. Please turn yourself in,” said Earnestine Havvard, who has lost three sons to gun violence.

IMPD has a heavy case load of unsolved murders over the years, hundreds of families still looking for answers.

In 2018, IMPD had a 65% solve rate.

So far this year, IMPD says 56% of 2019 homicides have been solved.

The group who met Monday is asking for healing for the hurting and justice for those lost.

“I want those murderers out there to know that we’re going to keep talking about this. I want it to stay fresh in their mind to where they have to relive it. I want them to know that as long as we keep talking about this and as long as we keep making the issue, somebody might have a chance of talk or tell. I want them to be so burdened. I don’t want them to sleep easy,” said Wilson Sr.

Wilson Sr. said he will hold a vigil every year until the case is solved.

If you know anything about this case, or other unsolved cases in Indianapolis, call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.