Crime Watch 8

Daleville man charged with murder of grandfather

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Daleville man is charged with the murder of his grandfather, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the 9100 block of South Walnut Street for an unconscious person around 2:42 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find Trent Kreegar, 26, attempting to perform CPR on his grandfather, 67-year-old Robert Huffman Jr., also of Daleville. Huffman was eventually declared dead by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

Kreegar and Hoffman got into an argument Saturday night in which Huffman sustained a fatal injury, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled for later Sunday to determine the cause of death.

No information about a possible motive has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Kreegar was arrested and transported to the Delaware County Justice Center.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Despite divides, Covid-19 vaccines are now as popular as Christmas trees

News /

BUTTER Art Fair features Black visual artists

Multicultural News /

All INdiana Politics: Abortion restrictions, new election district maps

All Indiana Politics /

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image