Crime Watch 8

Daleville man charged with murder of grandfather

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Daleville man is charged with the murder of his grandfather, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the 9100 block of South Walnut Street for an unconscious person around 2:42 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find Trent Kreegar, 26, attempting to perform CPR on his grandfather, 67-year-old Robert Huffman Jr., also of Daleville. Huffman was eventually declared dead by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

Kreegar and Hoffman got into an argument Saturday night in which Huffman sustained a fatal injury, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled for later Sunday to determine the cause of death.

No information about a possible motive has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Kreegar was arrested and transported to the Delaware County Justice Center.