Daleville mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of 2-year-old son found in hot car

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Daleville woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to being drunk and asleep when her 2-year-old son was found unresponsive in a hot car in September of 2018.

Britni Wihebrink, of Daleville, pleaded guilty on June 3 to a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She was sentenced in court Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

Wihebrink admitted to police that on September 5, 2018, she got drunk inside her Daleville apartment and fell asleep. According to a toxicology report, Wihebrink’s blood alcohol content was .155.

While Wihebrink was sleeping, her 2-year-old son left their apartment and got inside Wihebrink’s car which was parked in the parking lot. The child got in the car, closed the door and then passed out a short time later. He was later found and pronounced dead.

According to autopsy reports, the child died from hyperthermia with a contributing cause of elevated temperature in an enclosed space.