​Vehicle damages Noblesville gun shop in robbery attempt

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Noblesville police are investigating an apparent early-morning robbery at a downtown gun store.

Hoosier Armory is at 98 N. 10th St. That’s a block north of Noblesville City Hall.

Police Lt. Bruce Barnes with Noblesville Police Department says officers were called to the store at 4 a.m. Sunday after an alarm was activated. Officers found a damaged vehicle near the business’ front doors.

Barnes says evidence at the scene points to an attempted robbery, but no details were provided.

Barnes did not indicate whether any items were taken. No suspects were in custody.

